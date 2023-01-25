Chelsea report: Blues told how much they must pay to sign Moises Caicedo

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo could be on the move this summer

Chelsea have been warned that they will have to spend big money to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton this month, according to reports.

The Blues have been strongly linked with a move for the Ecuador international, who impressed during the World Cup in Qatar.

Brighton (opens in new tab) do not want to lose Caicedo in the middle of the season as they seek to qualify for European competition.

Graham Potter wants to add a midfielder to his Chelsea squad this summer (Image credit: Getty)

But the Seagulls are realistic and they will not attempt to keep the 21-year-old at the Amex Stadium at all costs.

According to The Times (opens in new tab), Brighton have informed Chelsea (opens in new tab) that they would be willing to do business before the end of the January transfer window for a fee of £100m.

The report adds that Chelsea have already had a bid in the region of £50m rejected by Brighton this month, with owner Tony Bloom informing the west London outfit that they were well off in their valuation of Caicedo.

Today's best deals on new Chelsea shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will agree to pay a three-figure sum for the former Independiente del Valle man, who has also been linked with a move to Arsenal (opens in new tab).

Graham Potter's side are also said to be weighing up moves for Declan Rice, Enzo Fernandez and Jude Bellingham, although they may have to wait until the summer to land any of their midfield targets.

Chelsea are not in action this FA Cup fourth round weekend, with their next Premier League game scheduled for February 3 against local rivals Fulham (opens in new tab).

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds the fans after his side's derby win away to Tottenham in January 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

More Chelsea stories

Declan Rice has reportedly agreed to join Arsenal this summer (opens in new tab), with the West Ham (opens in new tab) midfielder also a transfer target for Chelsea (opens in new tab).

Chelsea have reopened talks over a move for Enzo Fernandez (opens in new tab), whom they were linked with at the start of January.

And the Blues are said to have drawn up a four-player transfer shortlist (opens in new tab) for the remainder of the winter window.