Chelsea eyeing most ambitious transfer of Todd Boehly era yet: report

Chelsea have been no strangers to splashing the cash under Todd Boehly, with over £1bn spent on new players in a little over two years of his ownership.

Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Wesley Fofana have all arrived at Chelsea for huge fees, but even those deals might not seem as shocking as what the club are reportedly planning in the upcoming windows.

Indeed, the club are eyeing perhaps their most ambitious transfer yet, which could propel them towards challenging for the Premier League title.

Chelsea to take advantage of Vinicius Jr's situation at Real Madrid

Could Chelsea move for Vinicius Jr? (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Chelsea are now interested in signing Vinicius Jr, with the Brazilian's current situation at Real Madrid now uncertain following his Ballon d'Or snubbing.

Since Rodri beat Vinicus Jr to the Golden Ball, reports have emerged linking Saudi Arabia with a mega-money deal for the 24-year-old, though the lack of competition in the Middle East seems to be a sticking point for negotiations to progress. Instead, Chelsea are looking to take advantage of the situation, with PSG also interested in prising him away from the Spanish capital.

Rodri winning the Ballon d'Or angered Vinicius Jr and Real Madrid (Image credit: FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

The report adds that Real Madrid officials are set to meet Vinicius' representatives in the next few weeks to discuss his future. His current deal has an exit clause of €1bn, with his contract set to expire in the summer of 2027.

While even Chelsea won't be able to find a way to work around the loopholes in order to make a transfer at that price happen, the possibility of signing him for the €200m valuation Transfermarkt has placed on him could prove too good an opportunity to pass up, hence the club's interest.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

VIDEO: Why Man United HAD To Sack Erik Ten Hag

Marca suggest that Carlo Ancelotti could prove crucial. The relationship between manager and player is extremely strong, with the Italian's advice helping Vinicius get over the Ballon d'Or setback. Whether Ancelotti continues at Real Madrid for a prolonged period of time is uncertain, however, with their 4-0 defeat at home to Barcelona putting him under immense pressure.

In FourFourTwo's view, it seems ridiculous to think that Vinicius Jr would willingly leave Real Madrid for Chelsea, though there's always a slight possibility it could happen. The Blues have proven they are willing to spend money, while the promise of becoming the main man again is certainly an incentive for the Brazilian.