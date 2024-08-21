Chelsea looking to sell a player after just 18 months to finance yet another deal: report

As we head into the final ten days of the summer transfer window, some clubs have more to do than others.

While certain teams have gaps in their squads to fill and need bodies through the door, Chelsea have the opposite problem.

Once again, the Blues have barely stopped to draw breath this summer, bringing in nine new faces, with more set to follow, while the size of the first-team squad has reached unmanageable levels.

Outgoings, therefore, will be crucial in the coming days and the latest player to be linked with the a move away is defender Benoit Badiashile, who the Blues signed for £35million just 18 months ago, in January 2023.

According to TEAMtalk, the 23-year-old who joined from Monaco and has made 33 appearances for the club in all competitions, is available for transfer, with the report adding that he has failed to live up to expectations, with injury last season not helping his cause.

Badiashile’s contract runs until 2030 and his wage of £90,000-per-week could put suitors off, but there is reported interest from Ligue 1 clubs.

Benoit Badiashile of Chelsea (Image credit: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

If the Blues do move him on, then they will reportedly look to sign Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, with Maresca said to be unhappy with the club’s current defensive options.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, trying to work out what Chelsea are doing in this window is a fool’s errand, but when you sign a player on a seven-year contract, you surely want to give them time to prove themselves, especially if injury has interrupted their progress.

Badiashile is valued at €40million by Transfermarkt, but if they cannot command that sort of fee for him, perhaps the answer is to invest more time in the 23-year-old, rather than replacing him with yet another new face.

