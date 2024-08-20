Chelsea prepare ruthless 14-player cull as Barcelona target senior outcast: report

Given the amount of new faces arriving at Stamford Bridge this summer, it feels like a matter of when not if we see an exodus at Chelsea.

Nine new players have been signed by the Blues this summer and with more set to follow, Enzo Maresca has a bloated squad of more than 40 players that the club need to trim before the transfer window closes at the end of the month.

This point was pushed home shortly before Chelsea kicked off their Premier League campaign against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon when Raheem Sterling’s representatives issued a statement outlining the England man’s frustrations at being left out of the matchday squad to face the champions.

And Sterling could have an exit route open to him and details of a huge Stamford Bridge clearout have emerged.

Barcelona are said to be interested in making a move for Sterling, as per TEAMTalk, who also credit Juventus with a move for the 29-year-old in a report that claims 13 other players have been told they can leave.

Conor Gallagher’s move to Atletico Madrid appears to be back on with Joao Felix set to return to Chelsea, while Newcastle United are believed to have shortlisted another Blues homegrown star in Trevoh Chalobah if they are unable to seal a move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling (Image credit: Getty Images)

Goalkeeping duo Djordje Petrovic and Kepa Arrizabalaga are also said to be on the chopping block, while Ben Chilwell is also available, as is academy prospect Bashir Humphreys.

Cesare Casadei, Tino Anjorin, Angelo Gabriel, Armando Broja, Romelu Lukaku and David Datro Fofana have also been told they can go, while the club still hope to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, the report adds.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Chelsea face a busy final 10 days of the window, as they need to fix what is an unsustainable first-team situation. Keeping a squad of 30 Premier League players happy and satisfied with their minutes is a tough situation and when that number surges past 40, it’s a recipe for disharmony and instability.

