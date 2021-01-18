Chelsea manager Frank Lampard expresses support for out-of-form Timo Werner

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard admits Timo Werner is “hard on himself” amid a poor run of form.

The Blues signed the Germany international from RB Leipzig last summer but Werner has struggled for goals since joining the club.

The 24-year-old has found the back of the net only four times in 18 Premier League appearances this term.

Lampard left Werner out of his starting XI for Saturday’s trip to Fulham, which Chelsea won 1-0.

Werner came off the bench in that match but missed a presentable chance to score his first league goal since November.

And while Lampard admits Werner has been self-critical, he says he still expects the striker to come good.

"He may be hard on himself because any striker the level that he is who is worth their salt will be hard on themselves," Lampard said.

"That's how you get to the top with the desire to score goals. I was happy when he gets on and gets into the positions to score goals, particularly the one that went wide as that's where I have seen him score so many goals in his career so far. He will score those in future.

"Him being hard on himself is not a problem, but I hope he feels my support. The only way out of a hard patch is to train and train, keep your attitude right and stay positive. Sometimes you need help with that.

"That can come from me or his team-mates; we all want him to do well. We have a really competitive nature in the group with options in forward areas so they are all willing each other to do well.

"Timo will get there no problem, he can be hard on himself and he has my support."

Chelsea return to Premier League action against Leicester on Tuesday, before facing Luton in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

