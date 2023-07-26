Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino reveals leading contender to become new club captain

By Ryan Dabbs
The new Chelsea manager is currently in the process of figuring out who he wants as his new skipper

Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino directs his team during the second half of the pre season friendly match against the Brighton & Hove Albion at Lincoln Financial Field on July 22, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has offered an update on his search for a new club captain, following the departure of long-serving Cesar Azpilicueta.

The Spanish full-back joined Atletico Madrid earlier in the window, but Pochettino is yet to name his successor as he continues to get to grips with his squad while on a pre-season tour of the United States. 

There are a number of obvious contenders within the Chelsea squad who could become the next captain, with Thiago Silva the standout name. At 38-years-old, though, Pochettino could instead plan for the future and offer the armband to a younger member of the dressing room.

Speaking in a press conference at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Pochettino suggested Reece James is a leading candidate. 

“He’s one of the possibilities,” Pochettino said of James. “We were talking from day one about his objectives and how he was in the last year at the club. He feels Chelsea, he came from the academy and his profile is one of the players who can be the captain of the club in the future.”

James, who came through the academy but is still only 23-years-old, has played 147 times for Chelsea in all competitions and is among the leaders at the club. He's also recently committed his future to the club, too, signing a six-year contract that keeps him at Stamford Bridge until at least 2028. 

Reece James of Chelsea celebrates after scoring their sides third goal during the UEFA Champions League group E match between Chelsea FC and AC Milan at Stamford Bridge on October 05, 2022 in London, England.

Reece James has become a leader at Chelsea in recent seasons (Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

He's also keen on becoming the new Chelsea captain, though suggests he isn't in a rush to don the armband. 

“I’ve been at Chelsea my whole life and it’s something I’ve always dreamt of,” James said at the press conference. “When the time’s right hopefully it happens.

“I think everyone has a different way of being a leader. Some speak and some show their actions on the field. I think I could do both. I’d like to think so. I try and help my team as much as I can. There are a lot of young players and I’ll definitely be one to help them where I can.”

Reece James and Mauricio Pochettino of Chelsea during a press conference at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 25, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Pochettino suggests James is a leading contender to become the new captain (Image credit: Getty Images)

