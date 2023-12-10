Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino says more new signings are needed in January after Blues are beaten by Everton

Mauricio Pochettino has raised more than a few eyebrows by calling for Chelsea to add to their squad in the January transfer window, despite the club having spent around £1 billion in the last two seasons.

The Blues lost 2-0 to Everton to compound their woes this season, leaving them sat level on points with Brentford, Wolves and Bournemouth in 12th after 16 games. Since Todd Boehly took over in June 2022 the Londoners have spent heavily with little reward, enduring their worst league campaign in almost 30 years last season.

They've fared no better under Pochettino, who arrived in summer this year, winning just five league games so far. Many observers blame much of Chelsea’s struggles on their bloated squad and frenzied transfer business, but Pochettino called for reinforcements regardless.

"This was a game to play and to win," he told Match of the Day after the game. “It's a problem we need to check. We need to analyse the reality. We need to talk and to try and improve in the next transfer market."

Asked to elaborate in his post-match press conference, Pochettino added: "I think it's about [needing] to improve. We were talking after nearly four or five months, it's about assessing.

We need to score if we want to win the game. The team played well, dominated the game against a very difficult team like Everton. We deserve full credit because we were better than them. But we need to score."

The Blues were dealt a harsh setback when Reece James left the field injured. Pochettino confirmed he felt a problem with his hamstring, saying: “Reece James felt something in his hamstring. It's not so nice for him to suffer another injury. He is an important player for us.

"The team was good even when Reece was out but I’m disappointed… we don’t know the severity."

James becomes one of several players sidelined for Chelsea, with Robert Sánchez also substituted off against Everton. They next host bottom-placed Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon.

