Maurizio Sarri wants Juventus reunion with top Chelsea midfielder

Sarri believes Kante would team up with current Juventus pair Aaron Ramsey and Miralem Pjanic to devastating effect.

The Italian manager knows knows Kante from his time at Chelsea and was a huge fan of the Frenchman's industrious qualities.

According to the Daily Mail, Sarri will ask Juventus vice-chairman Pavel Nedved to make a bid for Kante.

Sarri's request is a rare one for the 60-year-old who usually prefers to focus all his attentions on coaching the players he is given.

Kante's future at Chelsea has been questioned recently, with reports of Real Madrid making a move to sign the midfielder.

Previous reports suggested Real Madrid may have even come to a verbal agreement with Chelsea to have first refusal should they decide to sell Kante.

It was also rumoured that former Blues Thibault Courtois and Eden Hazrad were plotting to persuade Kante to join them in Madrid.

However, Juventus are reportedly willing to spend up to £70 million on the 28-year-old.

The Old Lady belives the figure would be enough to prize Kante away from Stamford Bridge.

However, they may have to wait until next summer rather than January, given Chelsea's transfer ban will still be in effect and therefore they have an inability to sign a replacement.

Kante has more than three years left on his contract at Chelsea and is not believed to be pursuing an exit at this stage.

