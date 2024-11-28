Chelsea poised to sanction January exit deal for £88.5m flop: report

Chelsea could be looking to yield funds for one star who is failing to impress at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca - ranked at no.44 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now - looks to have found the correct mechanics of a winning team, with the Blues currently third in the Premier League table and also undefeated thus far in the UEFA Conference League.

Much had been made of his appointment following Mauricio Pochettino's dismissal earlier this year, but with plenty of players still on the fringes, Chelsea could be lining up one huge January exit.

Chelsea tipped to sell Mykhailo Mudryk as Premier League interest looms

Mykhailo Mudryk has failed to impress since his move to Stamford Bridge (Image credit: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

As relayed previously by FourFourTwo, Chelsea know Premier League interest for Mykhailo Mudryk could arrive in January with Crystal Palace touted as just one likely destination for the Ukraine international.

Ligue 1 side Marseille have also enquired about the 23-year-old, with fellow Premier League exiles Mason Greenwood, Neal Maupay and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg all currently in France.

Neal Maupay is now at Marseille (Image credit: Anthony Devlin)

Former Man United, Tottenham and West Ham scout Mick Brown spoke to Football Insider insisting the ex-Shakhtar star is not likely to remain at Stamford Bridge much longer given his limited game time.

“I hear they’re keen to move him on in January,” he began. “I think they’ve got the makings of a very good team at Chelsea, but he isn’t likely to be a part of that. There isn’t space for him in the team at the moment and I don’t think Maresca has been particularly impressed by him so far.

“But I don’t think they’re likely to make a profit on him or even get their money back, let’s put it that way. He’s on a big contract too, which they’d like to get off the books if they can. That’s the problem they’ve got themselves into, though. Which clubs will be willing to pay his wages and spend a big chunk of money on signing him?

“I think, if clubs do make a move for him, they’ll probably look to pay around £30million at most. So Chelsea might have to bite the bullet and accept that if they really want to move him on. They’ll have to cut their losses.“

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Mudryk often doesn't look cut out for the Premier League despite flashes of brilliance here and there. His future at Chelsea remains a mystery but a loan move in January could work for the Ukranian.

The Blues return to Premier League action this weekend, facing off against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.