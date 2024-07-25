Chelsea preparing for ANOTHER summer of huge spending, with sale of 5 academy stars

By
published

Chelsea look set to sanction the exits of yet more academy stars

Conor Gallagher of Chelsea celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammates during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Chelsea FC at Villa Park on April 27, 2024 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s been another typically eventful summer at Stamford Bridge.

Shortly after the 2023/24 season ended Chelsea parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino, replacing him with Enzo Maresca, who had just won promotion with Leicester City. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.