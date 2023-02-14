Chelsea ready to fork out massive sum on permanent Joao Felix deal: report
Chelsea's January signing has one red card and one goal to his name in two appearances
Chelsea are planning to build their team around Joao Felix and are eyeing an £88 million summer bid to make his move from Atletico Madrid permanent, according to reports.
Felix joined the Blues on loan from the Spanish club in January and has had an eventful start to life in London.
The Portugal international was sent off on his debut against Fulham, but scored on his return from suspension against West Ham (opens in new tab) on Saturday.
Spanish outlet Relevo (opens in new tab) claims that Todd Boehly wants to build the Chelsea side around Felix next season.
Boehly has a strong relationship with Felix’s agent Jorge Mendes, who also represents the London club’s blockbuster January signing Enzo Fernandez.
Chelsea are paying a reported £9m for Felix’s half-season loan but will look at a permanent deal in the summer.
Atleti were previously hoping to bring in around €130-140m (£115-£123m) for a player they signed for £111m from Benfica in 2019.
However, it’s now thought that a bid of €100m (£88m) could tempt them to sell.
The 23-year-old joined Chelsea after mustering five goals in 20 appearances in all competitions in the first half of the season under Diego Simeone.
He started for Chelsea for the first time last weekend, playing in a No.10 role behind Kai Havertz against West Ham.
He had an early strike disallowed for offside before guiding a volley into the back of the net to give the Blues the lead, but they couldn’t hold on as Emerson struck back to claim a draw.
More Chelsea stories
Mason Mount's future at Chelsea hangs in the balance, with the star still waiting to sign a new contract. Chelsea, meanwhile, want 'exemptions' from Premier League spending rules after huge January spree, while the Blues have upset some with their Champions League squad registration.
Elsewhere, Jose Mourinho has been linked with a shock return to the Bridge.
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
