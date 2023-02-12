Chelsea signings need time, says Graham Potter as poor run continues at West Ham

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has said that the club's new signings will need time to settle in after the Blues' disappointing run of form continued with a 1-1 draw at West Ham on Saturday.

Two of the new players combined to score Chelsea's goal as Enzo Fernandez set up Joao Felix for the opener in the first half, but Potter's side were pegged back by an Emerson Palmieri equaliser.

Chelsea had a great shout for a penalty waved away in the closing stages, while West Ham saw an effort ruled out by VAR.

The Blues have now won just two of their last 13 Premier League games and sit ninth in the table, with two more matches played than 10th-placed Liverpool.

Saturday's side featured five of Chelsea's January signings, while a number of other players are on their way back from injury, and Potter said: "I just said from a performance perspective I thought it was [an improved performance].

"You can also see the potential of the team but you can also see where the work is, which is getting Reece James up to speed, which is getting Ben Chilwell up to speed, which is getting Ruben Loftus-Cheek up to speed, which is getting Wesley Fofana up to speed, which is getting N'Golo Kante up to speed, which is adapting [Mykhailo] Mudryk into the Premier League, which is adapting [Noni] Madueke into the Premier League, which adapting Benoit Badiashile into the Premier League, which is adapting Joao Felix into the Premier League.

"That's just how it is, that's the way I see it and I'll just be honest to say how it is but I completely understand that people are frustrated if you don't win."

Next up for Chelsea in the Premier League is a home match against bottom club Southampton next weekend, before a trip to London rivals Tottenham later in February.

But before those fixtures, the Blues are away to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday night.