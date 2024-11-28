Chelsea ready to make hugely unpopular sale after Enzo Maresca's recent comments: report

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca could be preparing to trim down his squad

Chelsea want to make further alterations to their squad by off-loading another high-earner.

The Blues have made a strong start to the season both domestically and in Europe, having won 10 of their first 16 matches under the watchful eye of Enzo Maresca. Cole Palmer - ranked at no.18 in FourFourTwo's list of the best players in the world right now - continues to impress whilst it has also been a solid campaign for Nicolas Jackson in attack.

But injury problems to one key defender have given the former Leicester City boss much to think about - with talk now suggesting the 24-year-old could be on his way out of the club.

Chelsea ready to sell captain Reece James as Real Madrid interest lingers

Chelsea defender Reece James has struggled with injuries over the past two seasons (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mustering just 10 Premier League appearances last season, Reece James is once again enduring a campaign to forget as he battles to find fitness at Stamford Bridge.

James has made just four first-team outings in 2024/25 with his future at the club being seriously considered, according to information from TBR Football.

Reece James is sidelined at present with another hamstring issue (Image credit: Getty Images)

Malo Gusto continues to perform well at right-back this season, with the French defender also in line for a bump in his salary according to the report from Graeme Bailey.

Real Madrid is mooted as a potential interested party with it well-publicised that they are looking to replace Dani Carvajal: who is approaching the latter end of his career. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jeremie Frimpong and Pedro Porro are also options for the Spanish giants.

Manager Maresca has made his feelings clear on James in recent weeks, stating how the Three Lions international must do more to stake a claim in the side.

"I spoke with him and I expect from him more in terms of leadership inside the changing room," said Maresca as relayed by BBC Sport. "He's on the way, he's doing well, he's progressing but I expect more. Most of the time, a player thinks that 'because I am captain I expect that you [the manager] give me more'.

"No, for me because you are the captain you have to give more. You have to give more than the rest. I expect it from Reece and his team-mates expect it from him to always give more in terms of leadership."

In FourFourTwo's view, Chelsea would be silly to cash in on James given the fanbase's discontent after Conor Gallagher's exit this summer.

Two high-profile academy stars leaving in a short space of time would further upset the supporters and we expect him to stay at Stamford Bridge.