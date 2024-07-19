Chelsea ready to make £35m move for ex-Manchester United star: report

Chelsea's work in the transfer market does not yet appear to be done, despite the arrival of four new players already.

The west Londoners kicked off their summer recruitment drive with the free agent signing of Tosin Adarabioyo and have since added Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City, Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa and Renato Veiga from Basel.

This quartet join new boss Enzo Maresca at Stamford Bridge following the Italian's appointment as Mauricio Pochettino's successor. And next in through the door could be a former Manchester United midfielder.

That's according to Globo Esporte, who claim that the Blues have been in touch with Fulham star Andreas Pereira's agent to discuss what it would take to sign the 28-year-old from their London rivals.

Any move for the Brazilian international is likely to rest on the future of current Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, following months of speculation that the club are ready to move him on in order to bank a sizable transfer fee that would go down as pure profit in the club's accounts and help their Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) standing.

Pereira would be a replacement for the England international, with the club ready to spend between £30million and £35million on him. The report adds that the player has an agreement with the Cottagers that he can be sold this summer and currently has two years left on his deal.

Pereira left Manchester United for Fulham back in 2022, turning out 82 times for Marco Silva's side and clocking up 23 goal contributions in the process. This form has seen Monaco also declare their interest in signing him and the Ligue 1 side would be able to offer Champions League football.

