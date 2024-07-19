Chelsea open talks for highly-rated Brazilian: report

Chelsea are in contact with another talented young Brazilian, as they look to add more quality ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Despite having made five signings in the summer transfer window already, Chelsea are showing no signs of relenting in their pursuit to bolster their squad. As a result, the recruitment department have identified the latest player to provide new boss Enzo Maresca with as they look to break into the Champions League this season.

But while some signings have been made with a view to the future, their latest deal could be one that walks straight into the first team.

VIDEO: Ranking Every England Player At Euro 2024

According to journalist Gianluigi Longari, Chelsea have made contact with Nottingham Forest for centre-back Murillo, identifying him as the next defender to add to their squad.

Murillo put in some impressive displays last for Forest despite their struggles at the bottom of the Premier League, so much so that he won the Player of the Season award in his first season at the club. He played 32 games in the league last season, starting every single game he was eligible for.

A left-footed centre-back who is aggressive when defending and pressing, Murillo is also extremely comfortable on the ball, breaking lines with his passing and progressing the ball up the pitch as quickly as possible. The 22-year-old also loves shooting from the halfway line, attempting to catch goalkeepers off their line as seen on multiple occasions in the 2023/24 season.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Chelsea want Murillo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest signed Murillo from Corinthians last summer for £12.5m, just a few months after he had made his senior debut. With his contract set to expire in 2028, though, and following his impressive performances, it is believed a huge transfer fee - in excess of £50m - is required to tempt them into a sale.

While Transfermarkt values the Brazilian at £30m, his importance to Nuno Espirito Santo's side means any potential deal will cost considerably more than that price. The fact he has played just one full season of senior football highlights his potential.

In FourFourTwo's view, Murillo is highly-rated for a reason, so Forest have every right to demand a hefty transfer fee. Chelsea have proved in the past they're willing to pay huge sums for young players, though, so there's every reason this deal can happen. Watch this space.

The new Chelsea home kit (Image credit: Nike/Chelsea)

More Chelsea stories

Enzo Fernandez racism controversy: Everything you need to know as Chelsea star faces disciplinary action

Chelsea hold talks with Championship superstar: report

10 Chelsea players snub Enzo Fernandez as dressing room rift threatens preseason plans: report