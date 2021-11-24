Chelsea report: Barcelona and Liverpool can sign Christian Pulisic for just £42m

Chelsea have told Barcelona and Liverpool that Christian Pulisic will cost £42m.

That's according to reports from El Nacional that claim the Blues are prepared to make a loss of £15m on the United States international, after signing him from Borussia Dortmund in Janaury 2019.

Pulisic has struggled both for fitness and form in west London since his move from the Bundesliga. Despite a purple patch during lockdown and a memorable perfect hat-trick away to Burnley, Chelsea are prepared to cut ties, with other attackers having pushed the winger down the pecking order.

Thomas Tuchel worked with the 23-year-old in Germany - but now favours Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz all ahead of Pulisic.

Barcelona and Liverpool may rekindle past interest.

Liverpool have been said to want to bid for the wide-man in the past, while Barcelona are looking for new wingers to take to the right-hand side of Xavi's system. Both have an interest in Pulisic, due to his pressing ability as well as his capability on the ball.

With both clubs interested in the marketability of their brands stateside, too, Pulisic would be an asset off the field. Liverpool have American owners; Pulisic is a marquee player in the United States men's national set-up and could be utilised as a marketing commodity by a buying side.

Genoa are also said to be interested in Pulisic's services.