Chelsea report: Blues offered chance to sign Neymar - but a problem remains

Chelsea are weighing up a late swoop for PSG forward Neymar on transfer deadline day, according to reports.

The Blues look set to be busy before the market closes for business at 11pm on Thursday.

Thomas Tuchel is keen to bolster his attacking options after overseeing two defeats in Chelsea (opens in new tab)'s first five games of the 2022/23 season.

(Image credit: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Neymar was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge earlier this summer, before Chelsea began considering alternatives such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Wilfried Zaha.

But according to the Daily Mail (opens in new tab), PSG (opens in new tab) have offered Chelsea the chance to sign Neymar in a sensational late deal.

The report states that the Ligue 1 champions are open to offers for the Brazil international as they are concerned that they may not meet UEFA's Financial Fair Play regulations unless they sell players before the deadline.

Neymar is valued at £67.5m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab), but it is not clear how much PSG would want for the forward.

(Image credit: Getty)

The French giants shattered the world transfer record when they signed the ex-Santos star from Barcelona (opens in new tab) for £198m in 2017.

Neymar has not really lived up to expectations since then, with PSG still awaiting their first ever Champions League success.

For that reason, the club is thought to be open to offers for the Brazilian, despite an excellent start to the season which has seen him score seven goals in his first five appearances.

(Image credit: Getty)

However, The Times (opens in new tab) claims that PSG have changed their mind and now want to keep hold of the 30-year-old, who is under contract at the Parc des Princes until 2027.

Chelsea will hope to get two or three players through the door before Thursday's deadline, with Tuchel's side in need of a pick-me-up after a 2-1 loss to Southampton (opens in new tab) in the midweek round of fixtures.

The west Londoners will return to Premier League action against London rivals West Ham this weekend.

Thomas Tuchel is in a rough mood following two losses in his team's opening five games. Chelsea lost to Southampton and the German has been bullish about making transfer moves to strengthen his squad.

The Blues apparently want two new forwards . Callum Hudson-Odoi has left for Leverkusen on loan , while Crystal Palace lynchpin Wilfried Zaha and AC Milan star Rafael Leao have been touted for spectacular moves. The Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal has been said to be “close” for days.