Chelsea report: European giants line up Blues youngster for shock transfer

PSG are considering a shock swoop for Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to reports.

The 21-year-old, who is currently on loan at Crystal Palace, has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League so far this season.

Gallagher has been an instrumental part of Patrick Vieira’s new-look Palace side, for whom he has made 18 appearances thus far.

The 21-year-old has scored six goals and provided three assists as the Eagles compete for a top-half finish.

Gallagher’s loan runs until the end of the campaign and Chelsea will not be able to recall him in January.

That is because the midfielder has played in over 50 per cent of the Palace matches for which he has been available.

The south Londoners would no doubt love to sign Gallagher on a permanent basis at the end of the campaign, but that looks unlikely.

Palace may be at the front of the queue for another loan if Chelsea decide to send him out for another season.

But that is not to say the Blues will not field any offers for a permanent deal, with PSG thought to be sniffing around.

That is according to a report by The Sun which states that the Ligue 1 leaders believe Chelsea would be willing to sell Gallagher for the right price.

A figure of £50m has been mentioned, although it is unclear whether that matches the Blues’ valuation of the youngster.

And given that fellow academy graduates Mason Mount, Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah have made the leap in recent times, there is no reason why Gallagher cannot go on to establish himself as a regular first-teamer at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel spoke glowingly of the England international in November, telling reporters: “It is too early to talk about that in public before we talk with Conor himself and what his goals are.

“This will happen in the summer as we all agreed to the decision that we wanted to send him to Palace.

“We saw a possibility for him. I am not surprised the national coach loves him because I loved him from day one.

“Humble, nice, smile on his face and all the time ready to give everything, want to learn and improve.”

