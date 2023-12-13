Chelsea report: Fabrizio Romano claims £63m signing could make huge difference for Blues, as he offers update on Mauricio Pochettino's future

Chelsea fans have been offered an update on the future of Mauricio Pochettino, with a new signing expected to transform the club's fortunes in due course.

After accumulating just 19 points from 16 games, Chelsea are currently 12th in the Premier League. Naturally, Mauricio Pochettino is coming under increasing pressure, but Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano suggests that the Argentine's job is still safe for now, with the Chelsea hierarchy continuing to back him.

Part of the reason for the trust placed in Pochettino is due to the injuries of key players, with Romano believing that a £63m player could be the difference to improving the Blues' season.

Chelsea have been inconsistent this term (Image credit: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

“It takes time, Chelsea changed a lot of players. If you look at their team one year ago and their team now, it’s completely different,” Romano told CaughtOffside.

“There are many, many points and many factors making the difference at Chelsea in this moment, including the age of the players, including crucial players like Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku – lots of money invested on these two players and they didn’t have the chance to play one single minute, while many other players are also injured.

“So it’s been an unlucky beginning of the season, of course there are many problems, but they’re still backing Pochettino, they’re still trusting Pochettino, of course waiting for different results, but at the moment I have no message on any imminent change at Chelsea.”

Nkunku could transform Chelsea's season when he returns (Image credit: Getty Images)

Indeed, Lavia and Nkunku haven't played a single competitive minute for Chelsea since arriving in the summer, with the latter expected to hit the ground running after his £63m arrival. An exciting attacking player, Nkunku could transform Pochettino's attack, while Lavia is a star for the future.

Pochettino spoke after defeat to Everton about wanting to add even more players to his squad in January, though, despite Chelsea having spent over £1bn on new signings under Todd Boehly and Co. in just three transfer windows.

"We need to talk and to try and improve in the next transfer market," the Argentine boss said.

