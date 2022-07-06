Chelsea report: Juventus set price as Blues battle Bayern Munich for defender
By Alasdair Mackenzie published
Matthijs de Ligt is Thomas Tuchel's favoured option in Chelsea's hunt for a new centre-back
Chelsea have been told they will have to fork out £75 million if they want to sign Matthijs de Ligt this summer, according to reports.
The Blues are in the market for defensive reinforcements after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who joined Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively at the end of their contracts.
The Times (opens in new tab) writes that De Ligt is the number one priority for Thomas Tuchel, who is having a big say in which players are to be targeted during the current window.
The problem is that Juventus want £75m for the Netherlands international, and Bayern Munich are also chasing his signature.
Talks are ongoing between the clubs over a deal, but there are back-up options should things not work out.
Jules Kounde has long been linked with a Stamford Bridge move and remains on their shortlist, while ex-Chelsea man Nathan Ake, now at Manchester City, is wanted by his former employers.
A report from German outlet Sport1 claims that De Ligt’s preference is to join Bayern this summer, and that he has already given the Bavarians a verbal commitment.
The 22-year-old has a long-standing affection for the German giants, giving them the advantage, although negotiations over a transfer fee will decide his future destination.
De Ligt joined Juve from Ajax in 2019 and won the Serie A title in his first season, but since then the Turin club have two disappointing campaigns in a row, with back-to-back fourth-place finishes.
More Chelsea stories
Chelsea are preparing for a potential superstar move, as Neymar could well become available this summer.
Raheem Sterling has also been linked with a move to the Blues, perhaps replacing Hakim Ziyech, who has been rumoured to be in contact with a transfer to AC Milan. Yannick Carrasco has also been linked, while Matthijs De Ligt is a target, too.
The west Londoners may well look at swap deals, too, apparently to refresh their squad.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.