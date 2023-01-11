Chelsea report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be on the move again as Spanish giants show interest
Chelsea only signed the striker in the summer, but he's struggled for game time and is now wanted by Atletico Madrid
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could leave Chelsea after just one season following interest from Atletico Madrid, say reports.
The Blues have agreed a deal to sign Atleti forward Joao Felix on loan until the end of the season, a move which is likely to impact Aubameyang’s already limited game time at Stamford Bridge.
The 33-year-old arrived from Barcelona in September for £12m on a two-year deal, but has mustered just three goals in 16 appearances so far and hasn’t started since 6 November.
His reunion with former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel was short-lived; the German was sacked and replaced by Graham Potter less than a week after Aubameyang’s arrival.
According to the Evening Standard (opens in new tab), Atletico Madrid have asked Chelsea about Aubameyang’s availability.
The Gabon international’s name came up during talks for Felix, but any move would have to take place in the summer as the striker already featured for Barcelona earlier this season.
FIFA rules prohibit players from featuring for more than two European clubs in a single season, so a January switch can be ruled out.
Aubameyang departed Arsenal for Barca this time last year and performed well at Camp Nou, scoring 13 goals in 24 games.
He's expected to court interest from La Liga clubs on the back of that impressive spell.
Alasdair Mackenzie is a freelance journalist based in Rome, and a FourFourTwo contributor since 2015. When not pulling on the FFT shirt, he can be found at Reuters, The Times and the i. An Italophile since growing up on a diet of Football Italia on Channel 4, he now counts himself among thousands of fans sharing a passion for Ross County and Lazio.
