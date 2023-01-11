Chelsea report: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be on the move again as Spanish giants show interest

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could leave Chelsea after just one season following interest from Atletico Madrid, say reports.

The Blues have agreed a deal to sign Atleti forward Joao Felix on loan until the end of the season, a move which is likely to impact Aubameyang’s already limited game time at Stamford Bridge.

The 33-year-old arrived from Barcelona in September for £12m on a two-year deal, but has mustered just three goals in 16 appearances so far and hasn’t started since 6 November.

Aubameyang's reunion with Tuchel was short-lived (Image credit: Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

His reunion with former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel was short-lived; the German was sacked and replaced by Graham Potter less than a week after Aubameyang’s arrival.

According to the Evening Standard (opens in new tab), Atletico Madrid have asked Chelsea about Aubameyang’s availability.

Today's best deals on new Chelsea shirts (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Gabon international’s name came up during talks for Felix, but any move would have to take place in the summer as the striker already featured for Barcelona earlier this season.

FIFA rules prohibit players from featuring for more than two European clubs in a single season, so a January switch can be ruled out.

Aubameyang departed Arsenal for Barca this time last year and performed well at Camp Nou, scoring 13 goals in 24 games.

He's expected to court interest from La Liga clubs on the back of that impressive spell.

More Chelsea stories

Chelsea are among a number of clubs linked with a move for Brighton's Argentine World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, but the midfielder says he is in no haste to leave the Seagulls.

The Blues have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Enzo Fernandez, with Benfica refusing to budge on their asking price.

Meanwhile, Celtic's Josip Juranovic and Inter Milan's Denzel Dumfries are said to have been identified as potential right-back targets, with Reece James out injured.