Chelsea report: Thomas Tuchel ready to tell Todd Boehly where summer funds should be spent
By Greg Lea published
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel hopes to be backed in the summer window by the club's new owner
Thomas Tuchel is expected to tell new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly that the club needs to strengthen in defence this summer.
Boehly, an American billionaire with a net worth of around £3.65 billion, is leading a consortium that has had an offer accepted to take over from Roman Abramovich.
The takeover is set to be ratified by the end of May and the Daily Mail writes that funds will be made available in the summer transfer market.
The report states that Tuchel and other key figures at the club will advise Boehly that Chelsea need to bolster their options at the back.
The Blues have a decent defensive record this term: only Manchester City and Liverpool have conceded fewer than their 31 goals.
However, Antonio Rudiger is on his way out of west London when his contract expires on June 30.
The Germany international is set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer, while Andreas Christensen is poised to sign for Barcelona.
Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso face uncertain futures, with at least one of the Spaniards expected to seek pastures new.
Chelsea will therefore be short of personnel at the back, while Thiago Silva’s advancing years – the Brazil international turns 38 in September – mean he will not be able to play two games a week next season.
Chelsea could renew their interest in Sevilla stopper Jules Kounde, who was also a target for Manchester United last summer.
The Frenchman now has just two years remaining on his contract at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.
Sevilla may therefore be open to offer s for Kounde this summer as they seek to maximise his value.
Elsewhere, Chelsea will look to tie Reece James and Mason Mount down to new deals soon after Boehly’s takeover goes through.
The two academy graduates have been among Chelsea’s top performers this season.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Greg Lea is a freelance football journalist who's filled in wherever FourFourTwo needs him since 2014. He became a Crystal Palace fan after watching a 1-0 loss to Port Vale in 1998, and once got on the scoresheet in a primary school game against Wilfried Zaha's Whitehorse Manor (an own goal in an 8-0 defeat).
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.