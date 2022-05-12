Chelsea report: Thomas Tuchel ready to tell Todd Boehly where summer funds should be spent

Thomas Tuchel is expected to tell new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly that the club needs to strengthen in defence this summer.

Boehly, an American billionaire with a net worth of around £3.65 billion, is leading a consortium that has had an offer accepted to take over from Roman Abramovich.

The takeover is set to be ratified by the end of May and the Daily Mail writes that funds will be made available in the summer transfer market.

The report states that Tuchel and other key figures at the club will advise Boehly that Chelsea need to bolster their options at the back.

The Blues have a decent defensive record this term: only Manchester City and Liverpool have conceded fewer than their 31 goals.

(Image credit: Getty)

However, Antonio Rudiger is on his way out of west London when his contract expires on June 30.

The Germany international is set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer, while Andreas Christensen is poised to sign for Barcelona.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso face uncertain futures, with at least one of the Spaniards expected to seek pastures new.

Chelsea will therefore be short of personnel at the back, while Thiago Silva’s advancing years – the Brazil international turns 38 in September – mean he will not be able to play two games a week next season.

(Image credit: PA)

Chelsea could renew their interest in Sevilla stopper Jules Kounde, who was also a target for Manchester United last summer.

The Frenchman now has just two years remaining on his contract at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Sevilla may therefore be open to offer s for Kounde this summer as they seek to maximise his value.

Elsewhere, Chelsea will look to tie Reece James and Mason Mount down to new deals soon after Boehly’s takeover goes through.

The two academy graduates have been among Chelsea’s top performers this season.

