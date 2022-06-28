Chelsea report: World Cup-winning winger could be set for huge Blues move in the coming days

Chelsea target Ousmane Dembele will reportedly decide in the coming days whether or not to leave Barcelona this summer.

The France winger is out of contract at the Camp Nou this Thursday, with talks over a new deal seemingly at an impasse amid Barca's ongoing financial troubles.

As such, the Catalan giants could be set to lose Dembele - who made a £96.8m move from Borussia Dortmund five years ago - for nothing.

And that might open the door for Chelsea to make their first signing of the summer, with Thomas Tuchel said to keen to reunite with the 25-year-old - who he coached at Dortmund.

According to the Mirror (opens in new tab), Dembele will come to a decision regarding his future by Thursday.

Having returned to the peak of his powers last term following an injury-plagued couple of years, the Normandy-born assist king - who set up a La Liga-high 13 goals in 2021/22 - appears to have put himself firmly in Xavi's plans going forward.

However, Xavi has previously criticised Dembele for putting himself before the club in negotiations.

Speaking in January, the Blaugrana legend said (opens in new tab):

"The player has to think about the club a bit. He knows what the project is; I couldn't have put more trust in him."

Will Dembele be involved Xavi's project next season or Tuchel's? We might not have long left to wait to find out.

