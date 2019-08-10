Chelsea set to offer young star a new contract - report

Chelsea intend to offer defender Fiyako Tomori a new contract, report Goal.

Everton tried to sign the 21-year-old on a season-long loan on transfer deadline, but the Blues blocked the move after David Luiz joined Arsenal.

New manager Frank Lampard, who signed Tomori on loan at Derby in 2018/19, believes the centre-back is ready to compete for regular starts at Stamford Bridge this term.

And Chelsea will move quickly to secure their academy product's future by offering him fresh terms.

Tomori's current deal expires in summer 2021 but he should follow in the footsteps of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount in signing an extension.

Chelsea begin their Premier League season against Manchester United on Sunday.

