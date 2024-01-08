Chelsea make major transfer U-turn, leaving January plans in chaos: report

Chelsea are set to completely change their minds on one pre-destined transfer in the January window, leaving the rest of their plans in ruin.

Mauricio Pochettino has previously suggested that often what players want can have more of an impact on potential transfers than clubs, due to the contracts involved.

And it seems that the Chelsea boss' assertion has borne fruit once more, forcing the club into changing their minds about a seemingly done deal this January.

The Mirror reports that Chelsea want £60m for Conor Gallagher in the current transfer window, a significant increase on the £50m previously reported. Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked in the past, but the report suggests they're unlikely to match such a hefty figure for a player out of contract in 18 months' time.

Gallagher has always maintained that he wants to fight for his place at Chelsea and remain with his boyhood club, too, with Mauricio Pochettino also said to be especially keen to keep him at the club. Gallagher is the most-used player this term under the Argentine boss, proving an integral member of the squad.

That didn't seem like it would stop the Chelsea hierarchy from selling Gallagher in January in order to raise significant funds for their own spending in the transfer market, though.

With Gallagher having graduated from the Chelsea academy, any sale would represent pure profit for Chelsea when considering FFP and the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules - allowing them to use all of that money for future signings.

That option doesn't look likely anymore, though, with Chelsea's U-turn scuppering any potential plans they might have had. With over £1bn spent on new signings alone in the last three transfer windows, Chelsea will need to figure out alternative avenues if they are to bring new players to the club.

Gallagher is valued at £36m by Transfermarkt.

