Chelsea star who only joined this month is in talks over shock Barcelona move: report

Chelsea have made seven January signings – but one of them could be off to Barcelona already.

After a summer in which new owner Todd Boehly made lots of new signings to rebuild the Blues' tired squad, the spending has continued into winter. Benoit Badiashile was first to join from Monaco, followed by David Datro Fofana shortly after and Brazilian star Andrey Santos the same day.

Mykhaylo Mudryk was the standout buy in a deal that could cost £88m eventually, with Noni Madueke and Malo Gusto joining, too.

Mykhaylo Mudryk is the standout buy of Chelsea's window – but could his arrival push another out the door?

According to Spanish outlet, Sport (opens in new tab), Barcelona are pursuing a deal for Joao Felix, who has only made one appearance since joining the Blues on loan from Atletico Madrid – and talks are apparently underway.

Felix showed glimpses of brilliance in his debut against Fulham but was sent off in the fixture. With Atletico and Barça having a good relationship, however – thanks in part to agreeing deals recently over Antoine Griezmann and Memphis Depay – the Catalan outfit could make a big move for the Portuguese attacker.

Ousmane Dembele recently suffered another injury setback (opens in new tab) and with Xavi eyeing more attacking reinforcements, Felix has been touted by both clubs in discussions. The 23-year-old would certainly suit playing on the left in Barça's 4-3-3 with Alex Balde overlapping.

Chelsea were thought to have paid around £9 million for the loan fee to bring the player to Stamford Bridge – and there was perhaps an expectation that perhaps he could have remained in England, should the spell be a success. With the signings of Mudryk and Madueke, however, it seems increasingly unlikely that Felix will stay in west London beyond this current stint.

Joao Felix's sole Premier League outing so far ended in an early bath (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona are thought to be interested in offloading the likes of Ferran Torres in the summer, while summer signing Raphinha has failed to capture his Premeir League form.

Felix is valued by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) to be worth €50m.

