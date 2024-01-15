Chelsea targeting boyhood Blues fan - from Premier League rival: report

Chelsea are looking to add a boyhood fan of the club to their first team this January, all while weakening their rivals in the process.

Despite FFP rules limiting overspending, Chelsea are showing no signs of slowing down in the transfer market despite parting with over £1bn in the last three transfer windows.

Indeed, the Blues hierarchy have identified another talent to add to the squad this January, with a bonus being that the target supported the club as a youngster.

Caicedo joined Chelsea in the summer, becoming their most-expensive signing (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Chelsea insider Simon Phillips, the Blues are looking at a potential move for Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw, who has admitted previously that he is a Chelsea fan.

His shortlisting comes after Ian Maatsen was allowed to leave on loan for Borussia Dortmund earlier in the window, while Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella are struggling for fitness due to injury issues.

Shaw himself has faced absences this term as well, though, meaning he is by no means reliable for Mauricio Pochettino. Regardless, the Chelsea manager did work with the left-back at Southampton a decade ago and could look to reunite with a player that performed well enough to later earn a move to Manchester United.

Chelsea are considering signing Luke Shaw (Image credit: Getty Images)

Plus, Levi Colwill - who has regularly filled in on the left of the back four this term - has made clear that while he's happy to help the team, he still sees his long-term future at Stamford Bridge as a centre-back.

“Obviously, I’m playing in a different position - everyone knows I’m a centre-back - but I am trying to help the team and learn as much as I can to help me in the future," Colwill said. "There have been good moments and I am happy to keep learning for the future when I return to centre-half."

Luke Shaw could, therefore, offer Chelsea the perfect solution to their current issues at full-back. The 28-year-old's contract runs until 2027 at Manchester United, though, with Transfermarkt valuing him at £35m.

