Chelsea 'targeting striker in January' but could face Arsenal & Spurs competition

Chelsea are understood to be leading the race to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney in January, but the Blues could face competition from London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham.

Toney is currently serving an eight-month ban from the Football Association for breaches of betting regulations, but will be able to return to action in January and a number of top clubs are monitoring his situation.

According to LondonWorld, Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has held talks with club owner Todd Boehly to lay the groundwork for Toney's signing.

With Chelsea struggling for goals this season, Pochettino's preference is to bring in a player proven in the Premier League and Toney fits the bill in that respect.

However, Chelsea are just one of a number of clubs tracking the England international, who scored 20 goals in 33 Premier League appearances last season.

Arsenal are also thought to be in the market for a striker and Toney himself admitted recently that he would be interested in a move to the Gunners.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have been linked with the Brentford striker as well, with Spurs still searching for a replacement for their all-time top scorer Harry Kane after the England captain moved to Bayern Munich in August.

With Liverpool and Manchester United also potentially in the frame, there will be no shortage of suitors for the 27-year-old, but Brentford boss Thomas Frank is looking forward to welcoming him back to the fold in west London.

"He's a good player," the German said on Thursday. "I understand why there are big clubs looking at him.

"He's a fantastic player, he's done fantastic for us, but he's our player and we're looking forward to getting him back in the group.

"He trains hard, he's very positive, he brings a lot of energy, which is very good for any group."

And he added: "Also I'm pretty sure that he is also very happy to be allowed back in to play football, being around his mates and team-mates that he loves to be around. No doubt he will give us a lift."

