Manchester United handed MAJOR Jadon Sancho transfer opportunity: report

Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho could be offered a January escape route from Old Trafford by his former club Borussia Dortmund, according to one report.

Sancho is in the midst of a public spat with manager Erik ten Hag, after reacting angrily to being left out of the matchday squad for Man United's defeat at Arsenal last weekend.

And it remains to be seen whether the England international, 23, will rebuild his burned bridges and work his way back into contention for the Red Devils.

Jadon Sancho has not started a game for Manchester United this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

As things stand right now, it wouldn't be surprising to see Sancho leave United in the winter transfer window – and, per The Sun, Dortmund intend to make a move for the forward if he hasn't made amends with Ten Hag come then.

Sancho was linked with a loan return to the Bundesliga giants this summer, having failed to live up to expectations since his £73m move to Old Trafford two years ago.

What REALLY happened between Jadon Sancho and Erik ten Hag

In just over two seasons at Man United, Sancho has managed only 15 goal involvements (nine goals and six assists) across 58 Premier League appearances.

That marks a dramatic drop-off from his time with Dortmund, where he recorded 83 goal involvements in 83 Bundesliga outings.

Sancho's struggles at club level have cost him his place in the England squad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Transfermarkt currently values Sancho at €45m (£38.6m) – but, given his hugely underwhelming United career so far, even that may be an unrealistically high fee to expect in the event that he is sold.

With his contract running until the summer of 2026, though, all is not lost – and a stint away on loan might be just what he, and Man United, need.

