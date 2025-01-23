Chelsea to bolster midfield with Premier League proven star, in first January signing: report

Chelsea have had an unusually quiet transfer window this winter, having failed to make a single signing.

That looks set to change in the final 10 days of the window being open, though, as Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca looks to add even more quality to his squad for the second half of the season.

With challenges in the Conference League and FA Cup still going strong, as well as an outside shot at the Premier League, Chelsea need as much talent to supplement their attack as they can get. That's why a midfielder is being linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, who already has experience in the Premier League.

Chelsea want Douglas Luiz on loan

Luiz has had an uneventful time at Juventus this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Chelsea insider Si Phillips, the Blues are looking at bringing Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz to Stamford Bridge on loan for the remainder of the season, though they face competition from a number of Premier League clubs also offered the Brazilian this window.

Juventus are reprotedly looking to recoup as much of the £42m they paid Aston Villa last summer to sign Luiz, either as an outright transfer this month or as part of a loan with an obligation to buy at the end of the season.

Chelsea want another midfielder for their squad (Image credit: Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images)

The report suggests that Chelsea are currently unwilling to meet those demands, however, with a simple loan move the preferred option at this stage.

With Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia the three players clearly preferred in Enzo Maresca's two-man midfield, Luiz would face a battle for minutes at Stamford Bridge as well if he makes the move. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has barely had a look-in this season, though Luiz would provide an alternative option to the side.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Things haven't quite worked out for Luiz in Turin, with his game time having been limited under Thiago Motta due to both injury and simply not entering the manager's plans. With the 26-year-old's contract running until 2029, both parties reportedly believe that cutting ties early is for the best.

Transfermarkt currently values Luiz at £38m, though his experience in the Premier League, profile as a player and the number of clubs interested in him could see that figure rise somewhat between now and the end of the transfer window.

In FourFourTwo's view, if Luiz does return to the Premier League then Chelsea might not seem the best option to revive his career. There are a number of interested sides he would become a regular first choice starter at, though there's also potential to win a trophy or two at the Blues come the end of the season.