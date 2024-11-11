Chelsea to offload out-of-favour attacker as European giants start circling: report

Chelsea and their huge playing squad has been a point of contention for some time now, even if Enzo Maresca appears to have found a way to keep things under control.

The Blues boss has stayed with a relatively settled starting XI in the Premier League, while rotating heavily in the Europa Conference League and League Cup.

But a lack of game time for certain players is inevitably going to become an issue as the season progresses, given the quality and remarkable depth of Chelsea’s squad.

Chelsea star Nkunku on Manchester United and PSG radar

Christopher Nkunku after scoring for Chelsea against Bournemouth (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of those players on the periphery this season is Christopher Nkunku, who has been limited to just one start in the Premier League and nine substitute appearances. The Frenchman has scored three goals in two League Cup appearances, but a total of 155 minutes of action in the league is unlikely to be enough for such a reputable player.

And French outlet L’Equipe report that the 26-year-old could be on the move in January, with Manchester United said to have enquired about his availability.

Nkunku has had to settle for Conference League game time (Image credit: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Former club Paris Saint-Germain are also believed to be interested in the forward, who is in the latest France squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures.

There is unlikely to be a lack of interest in Nkunku given his proven quality, although it has undoubtedly been a difficult couple of seasons since his £52 million move to Chelsea. A long-term injury hampered his first season with the Blues, and he has been unable to consistently establish himself since.

Maresca has suggested that Nkunku still has a big part to play at Chelsea, citing the competition for places as the only reason for his lack of game time.

"Christo [Nkunku], every time he plays, he scores, and he does well," Maresca said last week. "Also, he was probably our best player in pre-season, no doubt. He was playing then as an attacking midfielder and now we are using him as a nine, which we all know isn’t his position, he’s more a second striker or between the lines.

"But I try to find solution and balance with all of them but not all of them can be in their position, they have to adapt a bit. It’s for Joao, Christo, Misha [Mudryk], they are all players who deserve more chances in the Premier League, but there are also more players who deserve that."

In FFT’s view, it would be no real surprise to see Nkunku seek out more regular starts, but Chelsea should make it a priority to get the best out of a player capable of being one of the best attackers in the Premier League.