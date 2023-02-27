Chelsea to put Marc Cucurella up for sale after one season: report

Chelsea are preparing to oust Marc Cucurella after just a single season at Stamford Bridge.

That's according to one extraordinary report that suggests that the Blues are prepared for a second successive summer rebuild and that a number of stars signed by Todd Boehly last time around could be for the chop, including the £60 million Spaniard.

With the west Londoners looking unlikely to finish in the top four of the Premier League this season, there could be a number of high-profile departures – with Cucurella far from the only big name heading for the exit.

Todd Boehly financed a huge squad influx – now a few big names might be off already (Image credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

90min (opens in new tab) names Cucurella as one star who could depart, though the left-back leaving would be surprising. Though he has struggled to adapt to life in the capital, he's proven useful to Chelsea for his versatility and cover for Ben Chilwell, who has suffered badly with injuries again this season.

Other names touted to leave, however, are less of a shock. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is widely expected to leave, after being omitted from Graham Potter's Champions League squad, while many pundits feel that centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly has massively underwhelmed this term.

Raheem Sterling has been linked with a move to Arsenal (opens in new tab), while Mason Mount – who has been at the Blues since childhood – is yet to agree new terms and continues to be linked with Liverpool.

On top of them, N'Golo Kante becomes a free agent this summer, Joao Felix and Denis Zakaria both return from their loan spells and the futures of the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic are uncertain. Potter's future is also up in the air, following poor form this season.

Graham Potter has won just five league games since taking over at Chelsea (Image credit: Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Chelsea have won just two of their past 18 matches in all competitions, despite spending over half a billion pounds since Clearlake Capital assumed control of the club last summer.

Marc Cucurella is valued at around €55 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

