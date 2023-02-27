Chelsea to put Marc Cucurella up for sale after one season: report
Chelsea signed Marc Cucurella for £60m – a year later, he could be out of Stamford Bridge in another rebuild
Chelsea are preparing to oust Marc Cucurella after just a single season at Stamford Bridge.
That's according to one extraordinary report that suggests that the Blues are prepared for a second successive summer rebuild and that a number of stars signed by Todd Boehly last time around could be for the chop, including the £60 million Spaniard.
With the west Londoners looking unlikely to finish in the top four of the Premier League this season, there could be a number of high-profile departures – with Cucurella far from the only big name heading for the exit.
90min (opens in new tab) names Cucurella as one star who could depart, though the left-back leaving would be surprising. Though he has struggled to adapt to life in the capital, he's proven useful to Chelsea for his versatility and cover for Ben Chilwell, who has suffered badly with injuries again this season.
Other names touted to leave, however, are less of a shock. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is widely expected to leave, after being omitted from Graham Potter's Champions League squad, while many pundits feel that centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly has massively underwhelmed this term.
Raheem Sterling has been linked with a move to Arsenal (opens in new tab), while Mason Mount – who has been at the Blues since childhood – is yet to agree new terms and continues to be linked with Liverpool.
On top of them, N'Golo Kante becomes a free agent this summer, Joao Felix and Denis Zakaria both return from their loan spells and the futures of the likes of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic are uncertain. Potter's future is also up in the air, following poor form this season.
Chelsea have won just two of their past 18 matches in all competitions, despite spending over half a billion pounds since Clearlake Capital assumed control of the club last summer.
Marc Cucurella is valued at around €55 million by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).
More Chelsea stories
Mason Mount's future at Chelsea hangs in the balance, with the star still waiting to sign a new contract. Chelsea, meanwhile, want 'exemptions' from Premier League spending rules after huge January spree, while the Blues have upset some with their Champions League squad registration.
Elsewhere, Jose Mourinho has been linked with a shock return to the Bridge.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
FourFourTwo Newsletter
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Get the best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.