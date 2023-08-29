Chelsea to launch sensational £35m bid for Dutch international - who'd be perfect for Mauricio Pochettino: report

Chelsea may have already spent over £350m on 10 new signings this transfer window, but their business still isn't complete as they prepare to add more players to the squad prior to the 11pm deadline on Friday.

While a striker seems the priority for Chelsea at the moment, with Nicolas Jackson the only fit recognised centre-forward in the squad following the departure of Romelu Lukaku to Roma, the Blues are still addressing other positions within the team.

With Reece James set to miss at least the next couple of weeks with a hamstring injury, Chelsea are considering bringing in another full-back to bolster the squad in case of further injuries or suspensions. Malo Gusto has performed well since being brought in, but the Blues still want another option to challenge the 20-year-old in James' absence.

James' injury could force Chelsea into signing a new right-back (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Chelsea will launch a £35m bid for Bayer Leverkusen full-back/wing-back Jeremie Frimpong.

The 22-year-old has made six appearances for the Netherlands national team, and with two years still remaining on his contract at Leverkusen he is available for slightly cheaper than his talent suggests.

With Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino employing a 3-5-2 formation for the start of the season, Frimpong would slot perfectly into the system. The Dutchman played over 30 times for Bayer Leverkusen at right-wing back last season, and has started the new term in the same position.

Chelsea could sign Jeremie Frimpong (Image credit: Getty Images)

Should the Argentine revert to his preferred four-at-the-back system, though, then Frimpong will still be the ideal option. The 22-year-old has played the majority of his career at right-back and has the energy and technical ability desired by Pochettino, too.

The report also suggests that Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso believes Real Madrid will make a £35m bid for Frimpong next summer in order to address their issues on the right-hand side, but Reece James has also been touted for a move to the Bernabeu despite only recently being named Chelsea club captain.

Transfermarkt also values Frimpong at £35m.

Frimpong's Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso believes Real Madrid will try and sign him next summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

