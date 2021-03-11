Chelsea transfer news: Blues ready to cut losses on Timo Werner after one season - report

Chelsea could look to sell Timo Werner this summer after a difficult debut season in English football, according to reports.

The Blues spent around £47.5m to bring the striker to Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig last summer.

However, Werner has endured a tough maiden campaign in the Premier League, scoring only five goals in 27 appearances.

The Germany international has been deployed through the middle and as a left-sided forward by both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel.

But while Werner’s work ethic cannot be questioned, he has yet to replicate his prolific Bundesliga goal record in the English game.

And according to Football Insider , Chelsea could cut their losses and sell the striker this summer.

Sources at the club have supposedly told the publication that few expect Werner to see out his contract in west London.

The former Leipzig frontman signed a five-year deal after sealing his move before the start of this season.

But there is said to be a growing expectation at the club that Werner will be back in Germany within a year or two, with a summer deal possible.

Earlier this month Tuchel told Werner that he should not worry too much about his lack of goals.

“I demand 100% in every training, I don’t allow self-pity,” he said. “Timo is full of talent and plays for one of the best clubs in the world, in one of the best leagues in the world. So there is no need for him to worry too much.

“So if he puts in the effort, puts himself in a state of mind to play on the highest level. We are not counting the minutes [to goals] and for me and my approach it is not an issue.”

Chelsea beat Everton 2-0 on Monday to keep their place in the top four of the Premier League.

Next up for Tuchel’s side is a trip to Elland Road to face Leeds in the early kick-off on Saturday.

