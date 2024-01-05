Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino 'cannot guarantee' key star's future - putting rivals on high alert: report

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has offered an update on the future of one of his most important players, as transfer speculation begins to intensify.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea's game against Preston North End in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday, Pochettino discussed the future of Conor Gallagher, the player he has used most this season and has captained on multiple occasions, too.

When asked if the midfielder will still be a Chelsea player come the end of the transfer window, however, Pochettino refused to give a definitive answer.

Gallagher's Chelsea future is unclear (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I cannot, no," he said. Look, I cannot guarantee I will be here after tomorrow! In football, things can happen and it is between the club and the player. Only the player can guarantee or the club.

“(It is up to) the player more than the club because he still has one year and a half left on his contract. He can stay. He can say ‘yes I am going to be here because my contract allows me to be here’. And then the club, it is a decision no? It’s about making the best decision for the club and the player.

“Like all players at different clubs, when you arrive at this point it is always the time to talk and make a decision about the future. But at this moment there is nothing to announce, nothing to say. The club is happy with him, he is happy here.”

Tottenham have previously been interested in Gallagher (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gallagher has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge over the past six months, with Tottenham Hotspur the most interested party. Spurs and West Ham were both put off by the £50m asking price, though, which looks like it'll drop this window as the hierarchy look to offload a player that will count as pure profit on their balance sheet.

Regardless, the 23-year-old is prepared to fight for his place in the team and at the club. He still has 18 months remaining on his current deal, with Transfermarkt valuing him at £36m.

More Chelsea stories

Chelsea are ready to rival Manchester City and Barcelona for a Brazilian teenage starlet who has been likened to Lionel Messi.

Chelsea are also eyeing a striker who is scoring plenty of goals for La Liga surprise package Girona.

And the Blues have joined the race to sign a defender who has been likened to Raphael Varane.