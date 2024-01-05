Chelsea star makes HUGE decision on his future - but it's not that simple

Conor Gallagher in action for Chelsea against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup in December 2023.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher is determined to stay at the club despite being linked with a move away, according to reports.

The England international has been the subject of interest from rival teams in previous transfer windows, and there has again been talk that he could seek pastures new in January.

Tottenham, Newcastle and West Ham have been mentioned as potential destinations for Gallagher, while Crystal Palace retain a long-term interest in a player who thrived on loan at Selhurst Park in 2021/22.

However, the man himself is keen to stay at Stamford Bridge and continue playing for Chelsea, a club he first joined at the age of eight.

According to the Daily Mirror, Gallagher is prepared to fight for his place in Mauricio Pochettino's team.

He would even be open to signing an extension to his contract, which is currently due to expire in 2025.

The England international has been Chelsea's most consistent performer this season, while Pochettino has made him a key part of his team.

Indeed, Gallagher has appeared in 19 of the Blues' 20 Premier League games up to now.

Yet although the 23-year-old is in no rush to wave goodbye to west London, he could still be sold.

Because Gallagher is an academy product, the proceeds of any sale would count purely as profit in Chelsea's accounts - a bonus given their need to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

That is why Todd Boehly is considering letting Gallagher leave, even though Pochettino would be disappointed to lose him.

Tottenham and others will no doubt be keeping close tabs on the unusual situation until the end of the window.

