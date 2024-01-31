Chelsea face transfer deadline day raid from London rivals: report

Chelsea could sell striker Armando Broja to London rivals Fulham late in the January transfer window.

The deadline falls at 11pm tomorrow (Thursday February 1), but Fulham were dealt a blow on Tuesday night as first-choice centre-forward Raul Jimenez was forced off injured at half-time of their 0-0 home draw with Everton.

Marco Silva's side are waiting to discover the extent of the Mexican's issue, which appeared to be a hamstring strain, but they could still make a big move for Broja regardless.

Armando Broja scored in Chelsea's recent Carabao Cup semi-final victory over Middlesbrough (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea are keen to get the 22-year-old Albania international off their books as they look to raise cash in order to ensure they comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules.

And the report adds that the Blues could be talked down from their initial asking price of £50m for the Slough-born attacker.

Broja came through Chelsea's youth system and has made 38 first-team appearances, having previously impressed during loan spells at Southampton and Vitesse Arnhem. He has scored four goals in 17 senior caps for Albania.

Broja will be hoping to represent Albania at this summer's Euros (Image credit: Getty Images)

There could be something of a mini clearout at Stamford Bridge between now and the transfer window slamming shut, with Conor Gallagher also touted for a departure to another London club: Tottenham.

Chelsea spent lavishly during the first three transfer windows following Todd Boehly's takeover, but they have reined it in this month as they look to avoid falling foul of FFP.

The sole winter arrival in West London has been 18-year-old Jamaica forward Dujan Richards.

