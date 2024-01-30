Chelsea to make shock signing of Championship flop, as they address striker woe: report

Chelsea are contemplating bringing in an experienced striker ahead of the January transfer deadline, despite them flopping in the Championship a few years ago.

Centre-forward has proven a problem position for the Blues this term, with the vast majority of the team's goals coming from players who are more adept at operating on the wings and in midfield.

Christopher Nkunku has had another injury setback, too, while PSR concerns will inevitably limit any hefty spending. Chelsea, therefore, are looking at bringing in a striker who flopped in the Championship.

Nkunku is out with another injury (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Chelsea are going to battle Manchester United for the signing of Martin Braithwaite from Espanyol.

The report suggests that the striker has a £6m release clause in his contract, though both clubs are keen on bringing in Braithwaite for cheaper this January, as they look for a short-term option at centre-forward.

Indeed, the Danish international would be available for just £500,000 in the summer if Espanyol remain in La Liga 2, which could tempt them into selling now. With 12 goals in 22 games, though, he could prove the difference in them getting back to the top tier of Spanish football.

Braithwaite could be coming to Stamford Bridge (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now 32, Braithwaite does have experience of English football, having played for Middlesbrough between 2017 and 2019, though not in the Premier League. In 2020 he, somewhat bizarrely, managed to earn a move to Barcelona to play alongside Lionel Messi, scoring 10 goals in 58 games across three seasons.

While not the most prolific, Braithwaite's experience could provide a necessary short-term fix at Stamford Bridge, with every single member of the Chelsea squad - apart from Thiago Silva and reserve goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli - under the age of 30.

Armando Broja looks set to leave, too, leaving Mauricio Pochettino light in striking options. Braithwaite is valued at just £3m by Transfermarkt.

More Chelsea stories

Chelsea stand to make an historic loss with the potential sale of Romelu Lukaku.

Elsewhere, Manchester United have been linked with a wonderkid already on Liverpool's radar.

And Pep Guardiola has made some controversial remarks on Manchester City's transfer plans.