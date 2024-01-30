Karim Benzema to move TODAY - with Frenchman's future clear amid Chelsea and Arsenal interest: report

Karim Benzema is set to leave Al-Ittihad imminently, despite only signing for the club in June 2023.

With the Frenchman reportedly submitting a formal request to leave Al-Ittihad, both Arsenal and Chelsea have been heavily linked with a move for Benzema this January. Indeed, their issues at centre-forward seemed like he'd prove the perfect option to bring to the club.

While his wages might have proved a stumbling block, the Frenchman's desire to return to European football seemed like it might've usurped the financial aspect of his current contract.

Benzema only joined Al-Ittihad last June (Image credit: Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

But, according to French outlet L'Equipe, Benzema won't be heading to either Chelsea or Arsenal this January. Instead, Al-Ittihad are only willing to let the former Ballon d'Or winner depart for another Saudi side.

The report suggests that Riyadh-based clubs Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal have both been offered Benzema, meaning there's a possibility he'll be lining up alongside either Cristiano Ronaldo at the former, or Neymar at the latter.

With the Saudi Pro League transfer window shutting tonight (January 30), Benzema will have to complete the switch imminently, however.

Benzema has grown tired of Al-Ittihad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since signing for Al-Ittihad from Real Madrid last summer, Karim Benzema has scored nine times in 15 games in the league, laying on a further five assists as captain.

But while he continues to start the majority of games in the Middle East, a reported falling out with manager Marcelo Gallardo has marred his time at the club, causing him to posture for a move away.

The 36-year-old would have to share goalscoring responsibilities with his former Real Madrid team-mate Ronaldo at Al-Nassr if he does leave, with the Portuguese having already managed 20 goals in 18 matches in the Saudi Pro League so far this term. Al-Hilal, though, are top of the table.

More Karim Benzema stories

Chelsea plan Karim Benzema bid as Frenchman requests Saudi exit.

Arsenal offered incredible chance to sign Karim Benzema as leading suitor named.

Find out where Benzema ranks in our list of the 100 best footballers of 2023.