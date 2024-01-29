Manchester United report: Michael Olise prepared to snub Chelsea in favour of sensational Old Trafford transfer

Manchester United look to be ahead of Chelsea when it comes to signing Michael Olise.

The two clubs have history when it comes to going for the same targets, with John Obi Mikel's move to Stamford Bridge in 2005 the obvious example, when the Red Devils infamously announced a deal first.

Now, it looks like United could well have gotten revenge almost 20 years later, as highly-rated Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise is believed to favour a move to Manchester United over Chelsea, according to football.london.

Manchester United want Michael Olise (Image credit: Getty Images)

Olise, 22, spent seven years with Chelsea from the age of seven to 14 but could be set to snub the Blues for the club he supported as a boy. A move to Stamford Bridge appeared imminent last summer when his £35 million release clause was activated before he signed a four-year contract extension with Palace, although he is expected to leave Selhurst Park this summer.

While The Eagles have struggled this season, Olise has shown why he is attracting interest from two of the biggest clubs in world football. Although the Frenchman’s game time has been limited by injuries, he has still managed five goals and one assist in nine appearances.

It’s little wonder then that Erik ten Hag is eager to add Olise to his ranks. Manchester United’s issues in front of goal have been well documented, with only three teams finding the net less than The Red Devils to this point of the current campaign.

United have struggled for goals this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea, who sit one place and one point below United in the Premier League table, are still expected to pursue the 22-year-old in summer and continue their major spending spree.

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen is also believed to be among the targets for Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino, with the Italian club resigned to losing their star striker.

