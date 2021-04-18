Chelsea transfer news: Fikayo Tomori likely to join AC Milan permanently this summer

AC Milan want to make Fikayo Tomori’s loan move from Chelsea a permanent one this summer, according to reports.

The centre-back moved to the San Siro in January and the deal includes an option buy, which the Milan appear set to trigger.

Football Insider report that Milan have made their intention clear to Chelsea, with Tomori felt to be itching to stay with the Rossoneri.

The 23-year-old made his full Chelsea debut last season and featured 22 times in all competitions, but he found himself out of favour in the first half of 2020/21 and made a solitary Premier League substitute appearance before heading to Italy in the last transfer window.

Tomori won his first and, so far, only England cap in a 4-0 Euro 2020 qualifying victory over Kosovo in November 2019.

He’s impressed for Stefano Pioli’s side, starting 12 games in Serie A and the Europa League.

Milan narrowly went out of the latter to Manchester United in the last 16, but they sit second in the league, trailing bitter city rivals Inter by eight points but remaining well on course for a return to the Champions League for the first time since 2013/14.

A permanent deal for Tomori is thought likely to set Milan back £25 million, with that fee potentially going up to £30 million with add-ons.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

RANKED! The 10 best central midfielders in the world

RAPHINHA EXCLUSIVE “I had 20 minutes to decide whether or not to join Leeds – but it was the chance to fulfil my dream”

RICHARD JOLLY What's the worst European defeat for any English club?