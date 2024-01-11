Chelsea in talks over signing 'the next Virgil van Dijk' for expected £86m: report

Chelsea are looking to bring a new defender to Stamford Bridge, as Mauricio Pochettino addresses both ends of the pitch.

The Blues' striker struggles are well documented, with Nicolas Jackson leading the line at current – but the backline hasn't been particularly watertight, either. Pochettino has flitted between the likes of veteran Thiago Silva alongside French duo Axel Disasi and Benoit Badishile among others, with Wesley Fofana still sidelined.

Contact has been made over a new superstar centre-back, with the west Londoners prepared to spend big to solve their problems.

Chelsea may replace Thiago Silva imminently (Image credit: Getty Images)

TEAMtalk claims that Sporting star Ousmane Diomande is being lined up for the defence, with the Portuguese club contacted over a potential move.

The Lisbon giants have indicated that it'll be £86 million to prise the Ivorian away from their side after Diomande has struck up an impressive relationship in the defence with fellow Premier League target Goncalo Inacio. Sporting stand to make a huge profit, too, having signed him for a snip from Midtjylland.

Chelsea aren't the only ones with their eye on DIomande, however. The likes of Real Madrid and Arsenal are said to be interested in signing him, too.

Ousmane Diomande is wanted by a host of big sides (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to TEAMtalk's report, "Leny Yoro and Jean-Clair Todibo are also on Chelsea’s radar alongside Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, but Palace have refused to sell the England star in this window."

Transfermarkt values Diomande at €40m.

