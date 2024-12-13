Manchester United in the frame to re-sign player - after selling him over the SUMMER: report

Manchester United are well positioned to sign a former player – who they only sold over the summer.

The Red Devils had a huge rebuild during the last transfer window in which considerable investment was made into the playing squad. Matthijs De Ligt, Leny Yoro and Noussair Mazraoui were added to the defence, with midfielder Manuel Ugarte and attacker Joshua Zirkzee signed further ahead.

These signings were made with former manager Erik ten Hag in mind, however. With Ruben Amorim now installed as boss, Manchester United could well be set for more big changes.

Manchester United have the upper hand over Barcelona for ex-star

Barceclona could fight United for the star (Image credit: Sven Hoppe via DPA)

There's some uncertainty over who will making the decisions at Old Trafford going forward, following the shock departure of Dan Ashworth.

Ashworth is believed to have led the recruitment over the summer, with an effort towards signing younger players, as the club lower their average age. Arsenal wonderkid Chido Obi-Martin was an example of a huge coup for United over the summer, with the club prepared to pay for outstanding talent.

Dan Ashworth has left Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

It was a surprise, therefore, that Alvaro Carreras left the club over the summer when he was such a promising prospect at left-back – a position that United have struggled in.

Friday’s edition of Portuguese paper A Bola via Sport Witness says United are continuing to monitor the 21-year-old with Amorim aware of the player's talent thanks to his time in the Primeira Liga.

Benfica would like to keep Carreras with them until the end of the season. United have a €20 million buy-back clause, however, with a move back to Old Trafford described as “likelier” than Barcelona, who are also circling, as they eye a backup for Alejandro Balde.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Carreras is a great prospect who would no doubt be an asset for Amorim at wing-back – but interest in his signing points to a lack of joined-up thinking at the club.

Alvaro Carreras in action for Manchester United against Athletic Club in pre-season in August 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This is probably just a rumour, however, with it not uncommon for clubs to monitor any player with a buy-back option after selling. Re-signing Carreras is still unlikely – whether this window or next – with the Spaniard probably a backup simply because of the clause available to make the deal happen.

Carreras is worth €8m, according to Transfermarkt. United face Manchester City this weekend in the Manchester Derby when Premier League action resumes.