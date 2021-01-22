Chelsea transfer news: Manchester giants and Liverpool join Declan Rice race as West Ham lower demands

West Ham will consider dropping their asking price for Declan Rice to £50 million at the end of the season with Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool set to compete for his signature.

The England international midfielder was courted by Chelsea last summer, but they were unable to meet the Hammers’ £80m demands.

However, 90Min reports that the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic means the east London club could now be willing to accept a significantly reduced fee of £50m.

Rice remains a top target for the Blues, but his father and representative Sean Rice has been made aware of interest from several clubs.

They are said to include the two Manchester clubs and Liverpool, but a major consideration already being taken by the player is who can offer him the best chance of a regular starting spot.

The reduced sponsorship and ticket revenues that have come in amid a pandemic that has led to closed-door matches are responsible for West Ham softening their stance on Rice’s valuation.

One slight advantage Chelsea may have is that Rice’s father Sean is a season ticket holder at Stamford Bridge and the midfielder is already familiar with the Blues setup, having come through their youth system before joining the Hammers in 2013.

The 22-year-old has been a key player for David Moyes this season, playing every minute of their Premier League campaign and captaining the side in all but four of his 19 league appearances.

