Chelsea transfer news: Roman Abramovich makes signing Erling Haaland his personal mission

Roman Abramovich is prepared to make it his personal mission to bring Erling Haaland to Chelsea this summer.

The Borussia Dortmund striker is perhaps the most in-demand player in world football right now, with several major European clubs chasing his signature.

Haaland is enjoying another sensational season with BVB, for whom he has scored 47 goals in 48 games since arriving at the club in January 2020.

The Norway international was initially expected to remain at Signal Iduna Park until 2022, when a release clause in his contract will make him available for around £66m.

However, Dortmund could opt to cash in on their prized asset at the end of the current campaign due to financial problems induced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Haaland has been linked with four Premier League clubs: Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea.

The Blues are said to be considering a proposal which would involve Timo Werner heading to Dortmund in a player-plus-cash deal .

Thomas Tuchel would no doubt welcome Haaland at Stamford Bridge, and it appears as if Abramovich is also keen to secure the services of the 20-year-old.

According to the Daily Star , the Chelsea owner is ready to head up the club’s pursuit of Haaland.

Abramovich previously vowed he would never again work with the striker’s agent, Mino Raiola, but he is willing to go back on that pledge.

The pair fell out over Chelsea’s pursuit of Romelu Lukaku in 2017, with the Belgian ultimately joining Manchester United instead.

But Abramovich is such a big fan of Haaland that he is prepared to work with the Italian superagent again.

Tuchel has been told that Chelsea will mount an effort to win the race for the Norwegian as long as they qualify for the Champions League.

The Blues are currently fourth in the Premier League table with nine full rounds of fixtures remaining.

Chelsea are said to be on the lookout for a new striker, with Werner and Tammy Abraham facing uncertain futures in west London.

