Chelsea transfer news: Thomas Tuchel understands why Tammy Abraham is considering future

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted Tammy Abraham is “angry” over his recent omission from the team.

The England international has found game time hard to come by since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard in the Stamford Bridge hot seat in January.

Abraham has not played a single minute of football in two months and has been left out of the matchday squad of late.

The striker has two years remaining on his contract and is thought to be considering his future.

And Tuchel says he understands why the Chelsea academy graduate is said to be assessing his options ahead of the summer.

“Everybody is concerned when they're not in the squad but it's never an easy decision for me to take,” he said.

“I have a lot of sympathy for him and I can understand that he is worried and sad and maybe angry with me when I make these decisions.

“Sometimes we spend almost an hour talking after the last training which decisions to take and which players we have to leave at home because it's thin margins which decide.

“Tammy has had this decision now a few times against him which is never personal but this is life at Chelsea sometimes as a player.

“I hope that he does not get lost in too many thoughts because he knows not to be too concerned about his situation.

“Everything he can do is stay focused and stay with belief because the situation for a striker can change in minutes. We have an important training coming up and my decisions are not made yet.”

Abraham will hope to be involved when Chelsea take on West Ham in a crunch Premier League clash on Saturday.

Tuchel’s side currently sit fourth in the top flight, but the Hammers trail their London rivals on goal difference alone.

