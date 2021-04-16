Chelsea transfer news: Timo Werner faces race against time to prove worth to Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea striker Timo Werner is facing a race against time to prove his worth to Thomas Tuchel, according to reports.

The former PSG manager has made a fine start to life at Stamford Bridge since replacing Frank Lampard at the end of January.

Tuchel has guided Chelsea into the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2014.

The Blues are also in the last four of the FA Cup and go into the weekend just one point adrift of the top four in the Premier League.

Several players have starred since Tuchel came to the club, but Werner’s struggles in English football have continued.

Hopes were high for the former RB Leipzig frontman when he made the move to west London last summer, but Werner has managed just five goals in 29 Premier League outings.

Chelsea have deployed Kai Havertz as a false nine in recent matches, with Werner having to make do with a place on the bench.

The Germany international was an unused substitute in Tuesday’s 1-0 defeat by Porto in the Champions League.

And according to the Evening Standard , Werner is running out of time to convince Tuchel of his value.

Chelsea have been linked with Sergio Aguero and Erling Haaland in recent weeks, and the club will soon finalise their transfer plans for the summer.

Tammy Abraham faces an uncertain future and Olivier Giroud is out of contract on June 30, so the Blues are planning to bolster their attack ahead of next term.

Werner is unlikely to be sold just a year after his arrival at Stamford Bridge, but he could fall further down the pecking order if Chelsea bring in new recruits up front.

The ex-Leipzig marksman will therefore be desperate to impress in the coming weeks, although opportunities for Werner could be few and far between.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

EURO 2020 Which England internationals are currently injured – and who could miss out?

INTERVIEW Alan Pardew on Newcastle United: “It was stressful… tough at times – I couldn’t get away from the criticism”

QUIZ! Can you name the 20 players with the most offsides in Premier League history?