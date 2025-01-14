Chelsea top scorer wants exit to European giants: report

Enzo Maresca could be preparing to say goodbye to one forward this month

Chelsea could be about to sanction the sale of a player with 13 goals to his name this season.

Enzo Maresca's side have high hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League next season and are also heavily tipped to go all the way in the UEFA Conference League.

But with the January transfer window presenting an opportunity for movement in and out of the squad, the Blues are not keen on shying away from business which could once again help balance the books.

Bayern Munich want to sign Chelsea star Christopher Nkunku THIS month and bring him back to Germany

Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku has 13 goals to his name this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite his impressive goal return, which is only bettered by Cole Palmer this season, the future of Christopher Nkunku has been widely discussed. According to Fabrizio Romano, the 27-year-old wants to return to Germany and sign for Bayern Munich.

A swap deal involving Mathys Tel has been mentioned but Bayern director Christoph Freund says the teenager is very happy at the Allianz Arena at present.

Mathys Tel could be heading to the Premier League this month (Image credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

“Mathys is a great talent and should play an important role for us," began Freund. “Our clear goal is for Mathys to make his breakthrough with us. Of course if a player is unhappy, we can talk about it. But we are very happy with him”.

Chelsea has a hotbed of forwards at the club with Nicolas Jackson, Marc Guiu and Joao Felix all competing for a place in attack. Nkunku has seen his Premier League minutes slashed despite some impressive performances in Europe.

Valued at €50m (£42m) by Transfermarkt, the France international joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig back in July 2023. He won the Bundesliga Player of the Season award for the 2021/22 campaign and also shared the Bundesliga top goalscorer accolade in 2022/23.

"No, no," Maresca replied when asked whether Nkunku has expressed his desire to leave Chelsea. "We didn't speak about nothing with Christopher. But the last time I said that [he will listen if a player tells him they want to leave], it's because in the end, we want all the players, as we said before, to try to be happy; knowing the ones that are not playing, they are not happy. It is normal."

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Chelsea have plenty of sellable assets that allow them to keep bringing more talent to the club. Nkunku is one of those players, and he could be sold this month to help once again bring the next star to Stamford Bridge. We feel this one is worth keeping an eye on.

Chelsea are back in Premier League action this evening as they take on Bournemouth in a 19:30 GMT kick-off.