Watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time

Chelsea progressed to round four of the FA Cup in comprehensive style

Chelsea are in Premier League action on Tuesday evening, as they host Bournemouth in what could be a battle for European football come the end of the season. Here, FourFourTwo provides all the details on how you can watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Chelsea vs Bournemouth key information • Date: Tuesday 14 January 2025 • Kick-off time: 7:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET • Venue: Stamford Bridge, London. • Streams: TNT Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Fubo (Canada), Optus (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Chelsea host Bournemouth on Tuesday looking to continue their hopes for a top-four finish in the Premier League season.

The Blues are, however, yet to win in England's top flight this year having most recently drawn 1-1 with London rivals Crystal Palace. That result followed back-to-back losses against Fulham and Ipswich Town with Bournemouth next up for Enzo Maresca's men.

Cole Palmer's goals continue to provide a beacon of light as Chelsea chases down silverware and success. Now ten points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, they will have to kick on in the second half of the campaign and Tuesday could be a valid starting point.

As for Bournemouth, the Cherries have enjoyed a superb season so far and it could still get even better for the south-coast outfit. High-profile wins against Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United have cemented their hopes for a European finish.

A smashing 5-1 win over West Brom ensured their progression to round four of the FA Cup on Saturday and given they are just three points off the top four in the Premier League, confidence remains high for a successful season.

How to watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth from anywhere

Out of your home country right now? No worries, you don't have to miss out on watching Chelsea vs Bournemouth.

A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, which is handy for watching football on the move.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you subscribe to back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth on TV on TNT Sports 2 and online on Discovery+. Kick off is at 19:30 GMT.

This mid-week, TNT Sports is showing every Premier League fixture live on Discovery+, which is the streaming platform for TNT Sports.

To watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth online, you'll need a premium subscription to Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 a month.

Watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth in the US

In the US, Brentford vs Manchester City will air on Peacock, the streaming platform of NBC.

A Peacock subscription costs just $7.99 a month, or $79.99 for a whole year. With several Premier League fixtures shown each match week, it's something of a bargain.

Not in the US right now? You can still access your Peacock subscription by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth streams globally

Can I watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth in Canada? Canadians can watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth on Optus Sport, which also carries all Premier League games. A monthly subscription costs $24.99.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth on Sky Sport Now.

Can I watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth in Africa? You can watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth in Africa on beIN Sports or on Super Sport, depending on which country you're in.

For more information on global Premier League broadcasters, check out our guide on How to watch Premier League live streams from anywhere in the world in 2024/25.