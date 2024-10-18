Chelsea unveil new logo that's sure to irritate (or amuse) London rivals

Chelsea are continuing their efforts to be recognised as 'London's true club', whatever that means, by unveiling a slightly tweaked badge that they will use in some of the branding.

The West London outfit launched their campaign in the summer, pushing their new motto, as they mark their 120th year in existence.

And yes, that means that despite their claims, Chelsea are in fact a newer club than many of their local rivals: Fulham (1879), Tottenham Hotspur, Queens Park Rangers (both 1882), Millwall (1885), Arsenal (1886), Leyton Orient (1888), Brentford (1889) and West Ham United (1895) all preceded Chelsea's 1905 foundation, which is shared by Crystal Palace.

Chelsea's rebrand pushes Blues as 'London's true club'

Chelsea have made a good start to the new Premier League season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Still, why let any sense of logic get in the way of a partisan marketing campaign? To that end, Chelsea will have the letters 'LDN' under their recognisable blue goblin lollipop lady fella - or a heraldic lion and staff, as we suppose it's actually meant to be.

Those letters, naturally, are an abbreviation for 'LDN', although a quick Google search suggests it's not in particularly common usage because all we're getting is results for a drug called low-dose naltrexone.

Chelsea have a stripped-down version of their badge on their third kit this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Daily Mail write that the club will not be using the badge on their playing strips (at least, not this season) but they will be using it around the stadium and have registered a trademark to use it on merchandise.

It's not the first time we've seen this version of the Chelsea logo: they previously used it in the summer when launching their new home kit.

Branding company Uncommon Creative Studio said at the time: "This new visual identity will continue to come to life across the club, stadium and players throughout the season. Stay tuned."

Naturally we're all delighted that our anxious wait proved to be worthwhile.

Enzo Maresca's side have started the new Premier League season well, on the whole, and currently sit fourth in the table.

They will be hoping to trim down the four-point gap to league leaders Liverpool - and potentially leapfrog Manchester City and/or Arsenal in the process - when the two sides go head to head at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.