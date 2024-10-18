Chelsea unveil new logo that's sure to irritate (or amuse) London rivals

Chelsea will adopt a new crest and motto later as part of a re-branding effort to mark their 120th anniversary

How Chelsea&#039;s new badge might look on a shirt
(Image credit: Future)

Chelsea are continuing their efforts to be recognised as 'London's true club', whatever that means, by unveiling a slightly tweaked badge that they will use in some of the branding.

The West London outfit launched their campaign in the summer, pushing their new motto, as they mark their 120th year in existence.

And yes, that means that despite their claims, Chelsea are in fact a newer club than many of their local rivals: Fulham (1879), Tottenham Hotspur, Queens Park Rangers (both 1882), Millwall (1885), Arsenal (1886), Leyton Orient (1888), Brentford (1889) and West Ham United (1895) all preceded Chelsea's 1905 foundation, which is shared by Crystal Palace.

Chelsea's rebrand pushes Blues as 'London's true club'

Chelsea's players prepare for a group huddle ahead of kick-off in the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge in London on October 6, 2024. (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea have made a good start to the new Premier League season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Still, why let any sense of logic get in the way of a partisan marketing campaign? To that end, Chelsea will have the letters 'LDN' under their recognisable blue goblin lollipop lady fella - or a heraldic lion and staff, as we suppose it's actually meant to be.

Those letters, naturally, are an abbreviation for 'LDN', although a quick Google search suggests it's not in particularly common usage because all we're getting is results for a drug called low-dose naltrexone.

Chelsea third kit for the 2024/25 season worn by Mykhalo Mudryk

Chelsea have a stripped-down version of their badge on their third kit this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Daily Mail write that the club will not be using the badge on their playing strips (at least, not this season) but they will be using it around the stadium and have registered a trademark to use it on merchandise.

It's not the first time we've seen this version of the Chelsea logo: they previously used it in the summer when launching their new home kit.

Branding company Uncommon Creative Studio said at the time: "This new visual identity will continue to come to life across the club, stadium and players throughout the season. Stay tuned."

Naturally we're all delighted that our anxious wait proved to be worthwhile.

Enzo Maresca's side have started the new Premier League season well, on the whole, and currently sit fourth in the table.

They will be hoping to trim down the four-point gap to league leaders Liverpool - and potentially leapfrog Manchester City and/or Arsenal in the process - when the two sides go head to head at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.